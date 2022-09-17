Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 24,465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

