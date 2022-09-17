Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,077,000 after buying an additional 808,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after buying an additional 401,759 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,494,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after buying an additional 575,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $42.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84.

