Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $95.56 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

