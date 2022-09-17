Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after acquiring an additional 651,178 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

