Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $155.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average of $171.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $154.34 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

