iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

