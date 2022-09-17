Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 556 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 118,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 254,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 125,971 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.