Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.04.

