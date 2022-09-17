Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 500 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $84.60 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

