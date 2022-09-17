Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,729 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,440,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 331,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 150,091 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 125,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 83,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.