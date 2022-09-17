Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

