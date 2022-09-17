Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $409.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.72.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

