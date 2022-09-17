Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 509 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

CATC opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $574.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.