Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Cam Gallagher Sells 12,500 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 454,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL opened at $23.86 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after buying an additional 4,850,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

