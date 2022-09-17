Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $69.39 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 535.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 397,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 113.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 201,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MATX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

