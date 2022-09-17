Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $37,445,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 445,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after buying an additional 133,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $11,882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

