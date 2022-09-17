Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,622 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ICE opened at $97.27 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

