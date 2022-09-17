Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 2,075 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $109,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

NWFL stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

