Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.78.

