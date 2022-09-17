Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 14,502 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.82. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

