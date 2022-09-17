Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 23,605 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

