Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after buying an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock worth $13,507,640. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $108.03 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

