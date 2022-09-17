Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 928 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,719,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 75,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $247.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

