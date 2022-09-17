Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

