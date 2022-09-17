Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,447 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

