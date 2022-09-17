Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $115.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.