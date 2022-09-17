Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 39 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

ORLY opened at $693.51 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $672.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

