Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $118.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

