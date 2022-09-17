Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,936,000 after buying an additional 561,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

