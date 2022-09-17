Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $37.96 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.