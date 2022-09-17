Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $348,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.66 and its 200 day moving average is $249.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

