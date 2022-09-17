Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $134.34 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

