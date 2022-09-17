Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $289.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.