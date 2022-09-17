Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 431 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.25 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

