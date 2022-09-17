Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

