Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 299 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

