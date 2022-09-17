MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in MetLife by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MET opened at $65.08 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MetLife

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

