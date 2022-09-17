Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,342 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Netflix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.92.

Netflix Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $240.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

