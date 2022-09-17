DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

