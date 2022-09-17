Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 30,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $2,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

