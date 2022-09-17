E&G Advisors LP Acquires 820 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.