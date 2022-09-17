The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.23. The stock has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

