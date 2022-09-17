Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 33,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 52,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 43,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

