Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 353 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

