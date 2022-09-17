Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $29.33 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

