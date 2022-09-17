Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

