Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

