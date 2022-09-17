Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $178.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.