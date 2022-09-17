Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,829 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.55% of Commercial Metals worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,507,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 302,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.