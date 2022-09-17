Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 37,421 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

MMM opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

